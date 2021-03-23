COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, March 23

Provincial officials confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Monday, one involving a man who had travelled from outside Atlantic Canada and one a young female contact of a case announced Friday.

Police in Charlottetown released details of another $1,000 fine for hosting a large gathering, which they called "disappointing."

Islanders aged between 70 and 74 who were born between Jan. 1 and April 30 are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

In an opinion column, clinical psychiatrist Dr. Heather Keizer offers suggestions to build resilience during the pandemic and beyond.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time, but there are many heartwarming stories that show Islanders' sense of honesty is still intact.

The only traffic on the Confederation Bridge these days is essential workers such as trucks carrying supplies to and from P.E.I. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

P.E.I. has had 150 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are still eight active cases, after Monday's two new cases and two additional recoveries.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases Monday, and now has 20 active cases.

New Brunswick added another eight cases, and two schools and two daycares were shut over possible exposure.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday.

Also in the news

The four Atlantic premiers announced Thursday that they plan to reopen their provincial borders for freer travel by residents of the region by April 19, barring any further serious outbreaks of COVID-19.

People in Borden-Carleton, including town officials and Lone Oak Brewing, are excited about the prospect of the bubble reopening and are working to get ready.

The P.E.I. government unveiled a tourism action plan for 2021, which includes $1 million in assistance for Charlottetown Airport and $3 million for tourism operators to prepare their businesses after being devastated by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over the age of 75.

People aged 70 to 74, with birthdays from January to April.

People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:

- Food and beverage service.

- Food delivery service.

- Convenience store and gas station attendants.

- Grocery store clerks.

- Food and beverage service. - Food delivery service. - Convenience store and gas station attendants. - Grocery store clerks. Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.