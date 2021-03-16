COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, March 16

P.E.I.'s jails, partially emptied a year ago in response to the pandemic, have returned to their previous population levels.

Four mass vaccination clinics will be starting up across Prince Edward Island as deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ramp up in the coming weeks, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

In a feature interview on Island Morning, Morrison looked back over the first year of the pandemic and ahead to what the next year might bring.

The province is launching a $70,000 ad campaign to encourage Islanders to get vaccinated.

Many Islanders are filing taxes early to get ahead of COVID-19 expenses, accountants say.

Seafood plant workers have been put near the top of the list for vaccines on P.E.I., and that should reduce worries during this spring's lobster fishery.

P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 16 active cases.

New Brunswick reported one new case Monday. It has 36 active cases.

Nova Scotia has 17 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador 50.

Also in the news

P.E.I. libraries are offering virtual programming to keep children busy during March break this week.

Last week it was one year since the pandemic was declared. Islanders shared their pictures of pre-pandemic life, and talked about how their priorities have changed over the last 12 months.

The province lifted circuit-breaker measures Saturday morning, a couple of days earlier than expected.

Any Islander 75 or older can now book a COVID vaccine either through the toll free number or online. Health PEI officials said the booking has been going more quickly than anticipated so they're ahead of schedule.

People aged 18-29 who work in food service could make appointments to be vaccinated at participating Island pharmacies beginning this past Thursday. Some pharmacies have now started giving the vaccine.

