COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 8

The Fall Flavours Festival plans to return this autumn as COVID-19 restrictions ease up in the province.

Employees at Amalgamated Dairies Limited who get the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving $50 gift cards as an incentive in what company officials are calling a win-win.

The 17 legions on P.E.I. have lost a lot of members over the last year, but remain hopeful they will come back once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease.

The first step in Prince Edward Island's reopening plan began Sunday, including allowing larger private gatherings.

Step 1 in P.E.I.'s reopening plan includes increasing the number of people allowed at restaurant tables. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Some Islanders are feeling anxiety about society reopening again this summer, and P.E.I. psychologist Dr. Jackie Roche says that's normal.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. since Thursday, when the Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and five are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 182 active cases, including seven people in intensive care.

reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 182 active cases, including seven people in intensive care. New Brunswick has only one new case, and 111 active cases, including three New Brunswickers located outside the province.

has only one new case, and 111 active cases, including three New Brunswickers located outside the province. Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 as the number of active cases rose to 70.

Also in the news

P.E.I farming and fishing industry groups are pushing back on a report issued this week that raised concerns about the treatment of temporary foreign workers on the Island, specifically looking at whether they've been protected from COVID-19 in their living and working conditions.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's government is still enjoying a high level of popularity, suggests a poll by Narrative Research, and the high satisfaction level likely has to do with the government's handling of the pandemic, says the company's CEO.

P.E.I. Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says Island vaccine rates are on target, with 60 per cent of its targeted population 12 and over having received at least one dose.

The P.E.I. government has the right to ask for proof of vaccination at the border, says the provincial privacy commissioner.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.