COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 8

Fall Flavours will be back this September, and a P.E.I. company offers gift cards to employees who get vaccinated.

The pandemic has cost P.E.I. legions a lot of members, but they hope to win them back

An ADL employee holds up the gift card she received for getting vaccinated. (Jamie MacPhail/ADL)

The Fall Flavours Festival plans to return this autumn as COVID-19 restrictions ease up in the province.

Employees at Amalgamated Dairies Limited who get the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving $50 gift cards as an incentive in what company officials are calling a win-win.

The 17 legions on P.E.I. have lost a lot of members over the last year, but remain hopeful they will come back once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease.

The first step in Prince Edward Island's reopening plan began Sunday, including allowing larger private gatherings.

Step 1 in P.E.I.'s reopening plan includes increasing the number of people allowed at restaurant tables. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Some Islanders are feeling anxiety about society reopening again this summer, and P.E.I. psychologist Dr. Jackie Roche says that's normal. 

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. since Thursday, when the Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and five are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

  • Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 182 active cases, including seven people in intensive care.
  • New Brunswick has only one new case, and 111 active cases, including three New Brunswickers located outside the province.  
  • Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 as the number of active cases rose to 70.  

Also in the news

  • P.E.I farming and fishing industry groups are pushing back on a report issued this week that raised concerns about the treatment of temporary foreign workers on the Island, specifically looking at whether they've been protected from COVID-19 in their living and working conditions.
  • P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's government is still enjoying a high level of popularity, suggests a poll by Narrative Research, and the high satisfaction level likely has to do with the government's handling of the pandemic, says the company's CEO.
  • P.E.I. Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says Island vaccine rates are on target, with 60 per cent of its targeted population 12 and over having received at least one dose.
  • The P.E.I. government has the right to ask for proof of vaccination at the border, says the provincial privacy commissioner.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story contained out-of-date statistics saying P.E.I. has had 204 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 with four considered active at the moment. 
    Jun 07, 2021 3:49 PM AT
now