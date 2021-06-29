Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 29

P.E.I. golf courses are getting a lot of inquiries, and heart and stroke patients would like to continue with some virtual appointments after the pandemic is over.

Rapid COVID-19 tests at border return 5 positive results, later confirmed as negative

Early signs are for a better season for P.E.I. golf. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Golf courses are reporting an increase in bookings as P.E.I. opens up to Atlantic Canada.

Heart and stroke patients have seen the benefits of virtual appointments introduced during the pandemic, and would like to see them continue.

Five visitors to the Island tested positive after rapid tests at the Borden-Carleton Confederation Bridge entry point, but PCR tests later came back negative.

Travellers from all of the Atlantic provinces can now enter P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, as long as they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and receive a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. 

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. 

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

