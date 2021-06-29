COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 29

Golf courses are reporting an increase in bookings as P.E.I. opens up to Atlantic Canada.

Heart and stroke patients have seen the benefits of virtual appointments introduced during the pandemic, and would like to see them continue.

Five visitors to the Island tested positive after rapid tests at the Borden-Carleton Confederation Bridge entry point, but PCR tests later came back negative.

Travellers from all of the Atlantic provinces can now enter P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, as long as they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and receive a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported four new cases on Monday. The province has 57 active cases.

New Brunswick has one new case, and has 26 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one new COVID-19 case and there are six active cases.

Also in the news

Two people were charged Saturday for failing to stop at the COVID-19 checkpoint in Borden-Carleton.

P.E.I.'s Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry is pleased that the gardens at the Fanningbank estate in Charlottetown will once again be open to the public to tour, starting Monday.

The 12 p.m. AT arrival of a WestJet flight from Toronto to Charlottetown on Friday marked the carrier's return to P.E.I. after an absence of many months due to the pandemic.

Friday was the first day Islanders will be able to access their vaccination record online for printing out for travel outside the Island or other purposes.

