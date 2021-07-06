Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 6

Testing protocols at the provincial border could change later this month, and a doctor advises it may be too early to travel with young children.

The province has hit a post-pandemic economic milestone

A driver talks to testing staff after landing on P.E.I. on a ferry at Wood Islands. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Lineups for rapid testing are the norm these days if you are coming into P.E.I., but who gets tested is expected to change as the province opens its borders beyond Atlantic Canada later this month. 

Families with young children should consider waiting to travel until there is a vaccine available for children under 12, says emergency department physician Dr. Trevor Jain.

P.E.I. has set up extensive facilities to test people for COVID-19 as they enter the province, but not everyone is getting tested.

The province now has more active businesses than it did before the pandemic started, but the number of jobs has not caught up yet.

The Gold Cup Parade committee is seeking float proposals from the business community for this year's event, which will see the parade tour through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.

P.E.I. currently has one active case of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 206.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

  • Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but 12 of those are among crew members of a single ship anchored in Conception Bay. Those positive tests have caused the active case count to rise to 17.
  • New Brunswick has one new case and 18 active cases. 
  • Nova Scotia reported one new case as well, and has 45 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

