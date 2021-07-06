COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 6

Lineups for rapid testing are the norm these days if you are coming into P.E.I., but who gets tested is expected to change as the province opens its borders beyond Atlantic Canada later this month.

Families with young children should consider waiting to travel until there is a vaccine available for children under 12, says emergency department physician Dr. Trevor Jain.

P.E.I. has set up extensive facilities to test people for COVID-19 as they enter the province, but not everyone is getting tested.

The province now has more active businesses than it did before the pandemic started, but the number of jobs has not caught up yet.

The Gold Cup Parade committee is seeking float proposals from the business community for this year's event, which will see the parade tour through Charlottetown neighbourhoods.

P.E.I. currently has one active case of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 206.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but 12 of those are among crew members of a single ship anchored in Conception Bay. Those positive tests have caused the active case count to rise to 17.

confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but 12 of those are among crew members of a single ship anchored in Conception Bay. Those positive tests have caused the active case count to rise to 17. New Brunswick has one new case and 18 active cases.

has one new case and 18 active cases. Nova Scotia reported one new case as well, and has 45 active cases.

Also in the news

Islanders shared what it was like to reunite with friends and family as interprovincial borders open up.

Old Home Week will return this year, but it will spread out in venues around the province.

With a better tourism summer expected, there will be a full complement of lifeguards at provincial parks again this year.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.