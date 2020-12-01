COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, July 13

Some local businesses on P.E.I. say the province's decision to suddenly drop the mask requirements in indoor spaces caught them off guard.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is disappointed with the province lifting the mask mandate. He said the government should have been more patient.

The NDP of P.E.I. is launching a social media campaign to reinstate the rules mandating masks be worn in indoor public places on P.E.I.

Holland College says masks are no longer required on campus when physical distancing can be maintained. However, the Charlottetown institution said, "we strongly recommend mask use if you are not fully vaccinated."

Some staff and customers will chose to continue wearing a mask while out in public indoors. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

P.E.I. restaurants are experimenting with how to respond to the dropping of mandatory mask rules.

Premier Dennis King announced at a briefing Friday the wearing of masks indoors is no longer mandatory, but it is still strongly recommended for those not fully vaccinated. At the same briefing, King said residents of Atlantic Canada with a PEI Pass will no longer be tested at the border.

Islanders reacted with elation and apprehension to the mask announcement.

P.E.I. has one active case of COVID-19 as of Friday, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, and has 37 active cases.

reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, and has 37 active cases. New Brunswick has had no new cases for a week now, and the number of active cases has dropped to five.

has had no new cases for a week now, and the number of active cases has dropped to five. Newfoundland and Labrador did not update its numbers Monday, due to a provincial holiday. At last report, there were 16 active cases.

Also in the news

An Islander now working with a pandemic research team at Oxford University says P.E.I.'s decision to prioritize young front-line workers for vaccination was "quite a smart move."

It's never easy for P.E.I. restaurants to find enough cooks, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.

Access to walk-in clinics in the province became more difficult when the pandemic started, and it is still a challenge.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.