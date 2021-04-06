COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 6

A P.E.I. woman who had an allergic reaction to her COVID-19 vaccine is still urging people to get it.

Installers of pools and hot tubs are being kept busy during the pandemic.

Organizers of the River Clyde Pageant in New Glasgow, P.E.I., are moving ahead with plans for performances and workshops that were cancelled last summer due to COVID-19.

Zack MacEwen of Stratford, P.E.I., is one of seven Vancouver Canucks players who have been added to the National Hockey League COVID-19 protocol list.

Islanders share their memories of the pub and dining room at the Dundee Arms. (Submitted by Sarah MacDonald)

After the Dundee Arms announced it is shutting its restaurant and pub, Islanders shared their memories.

Prince Edward Island has now recorded 160 cases of COVID-19 since its first case in March 2020. The latest case, announced Thursday, is a person under 19 who was a close contact of a previous case and has been isolating since learning that.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 13 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 168 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases, for a total of 32 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases over the weekend, with four cases active.

Also in the news

Minor hockey players on P.E.I. might just be the only ones in Canada lacing up their skates for provincials and playoffs this season.

Builders and suppliers in P.E.I.'s construction industry are working with some alternative materials as costs and availability continue to be a concern in the busy sector.

Easter church services went ahead Sunday, thought they were limited by the pandemic and icy weather.

It looks like 2021 will be another difficult year for anyone looking for a new bicycle, as more people spend time outside during the pandemic.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 65.

People aged 60-64, with birthdays from January to June.

People 60-64 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.