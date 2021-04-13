COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 13

University and college convocations are going ahead on P.E.I., but they'll still look different than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larger weddings may be possible on P.E.I. this summer.

Even as the Atlantic bubble is scheduled to bring down barriers in the Atlantic provinces in a little more than a week, many P.E.I. tourism operators are still trying to decide whether to open this season.

Coffee shops in Charlottetown are delicately discouraging "computer campers" from taking up tables for hours at a time when space is at a premium.

There will be no cruise ships visiting P.E.I. this year but Port Charlottetown is optimistic about 2022, with bookings in place for a record number of visitors.

Some golf courses on P.E.I. opened last weekend, the earliest they have ever opened.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on the Island Monday afternoon.

Prince Edward Island has had 165 known cases of COVID-19. Seven are active.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases Monday and now has 145 known active cases. Two confirmed cases of the variant first detected in South Africa have been identified.

reported 10 new cases Monday and now has 145 known active cases. Two confirmed cases of the variant first detected in South Africa have been identified. Nova Scotia reported seven new cases and now has 46 active cases.

reported seven new cases and now has 46 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19, leaving the province with 10 active cases.

The Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has begun a pilot project with a goal for late fall of recruiting three intensive care nurses with at least five years of experience.

Some seasonal residents and others with family connections on P.E.I. are thrilled at the prospect of coming to the Island this summer without the need to self-isolate for 14 days — provided they have proof of vaccination.

Now with the bubble scheduled to reopen April 19, two brothers from P.E.I. now living in New Brunswick are reviving a P.E.I.-themed beer in hopes of luring Islanders to the mainland.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 60.

People over the age of 55 may book for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy.

People over the age of 55, with birthdays from January to August, may book at a public clinic.

Islanders 40-59 years of age with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

