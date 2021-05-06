COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 6

P.E.I.'s Zack MacEwen, one of 21 Vancouver Canucks who tested positive for COVID-19, shares his experience with the disease.

Seasonal residents of P.E.I. have come together to form a non-profit corporation to help each other navigate the pandemic, but its president believes the group will be useful beyond that.

P.E.I.'s Home and School Federation wants outdoor learning to be part of the official curriculum so that schools will get children outside more often.

Open Door Outreach, a P.E.I. group dedicated to helping women in jail get their lives back on track, has been kept out of the Provincial Correctional Centre by public health guidelines, but is still finding a way to help.

Charlottetown airport is hoping the worst of the pandemic is behind it. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Charlottetown Airport highlighted optimism for the future at its annual general meeting, after suffering the worst year on record during the pandemic in 2020.

P.E.I. has been approached as a possible host for the International Ice Hockey Federation women's world championship Aug. 20-31, tourism officials say. The tournament, originally scheduled for Nova Scotia, was cancelled last month due to COVID-19.

P.E.I. has seven active cases of COVID-19. There have been 183 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and has 1,203 active cases.

announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and has 1,203 active cases. New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases, and one death after a person developed blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. There are 145 active cases.

is reporting 11 new cases, and one death after a person developed blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. There are 145 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador has six new COVID-19 cases. There are 58 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

Prince Edward Islanders returning to the province now have to submit an isolation plan online in advance, Dr. Heather Morrison said at her regular weekly briefing. There are some exemptions, though.

A large-scale study launched 12 years ago to help researchers learn more about the health of Atlantic Canadians has started to harvest data about COVID-19. Toenails are involved.

Fans of the Charlottetown Islanders won't be able to watch any QMJHL playoff games at home this spring. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the Maritime Division final between the Islanders and Acadie-Bathurst Titan will be played in Shawinigan, Que., beginning this weekend.

The owner of the Brackley Drive-in says he's optimistic but also concerned about the season ahead. The drive-in opened last weekend, its earliest yet.

Conservation officers on P.E.I. are spending a lot of time following up on calls from the public about people allegedly entering the province illegally and others who aren't following public health measures.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 30.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

