PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 20

Parks Canada sites are already busy this year, and higher prices this year may just be another effect of the pandemic.

A connection between higher prices and the pandemic

Parks Canada staff are already seeing a lot of visitors on P.E.I. this year. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Parks Canada sites on P.E.I. are already busy as Islanders seek outside activities, which are considered low risk for spreading COVID-19.

Prices have been rising quickly on P.E.I. this year, and it's probably connected to the pandemic, says a UPEI economics professor.

P.E.I. is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. In a second statement late in the day, the province said a child-care centre in eastern P.E.I. is no longer considered a potential exposure site and can reopen on Thursday as usual.

The federal government is investing up to $3,461,798 in 12 initiatives throughout western P.E.I. to help the region's fish and seafood processing sector through challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada's privacy commissioners are issuing a warning about vaccine passports, saying measures must be taken to ensure Canadians' personal information is protected.There have been 199 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 14 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

