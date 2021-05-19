COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 20
A connection between higher prices and the pandemic
Parks Canada sites on P.E.I. are already busy as Islanders seek outside activities, which are considered low risk for spreading COVID-19.
Prices have been rising quickly on P.E.I. this year, and it's probably connected to the pandemic, says a UPEI economics professor.
P.E.I. is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. In a second statement late in the day, the province said a child-care centre in eastern P.E.I. is no longer considered a potential exposure site and can reopen on Thursday as usual.
The federal government is investing up to $3,461,798 in 12 initiatives throughout western P.E.I. to help the region's fish and seafood processing sector through challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada's privacy commissioners are issuing a warning about vaccine passports, saying measures must be taken to ensure Canadians' personal information is protected.There have been 199 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 14 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:
- Nova Scotia reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Wednesday. It has 1,262 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases, leaving the province with 78 active cases.
- Eight new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 116 active cases.
Also in the news
- P.E.I. is still waiting for updated advice from national officials about what second dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be given to Islanders who received a first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said during her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.
- The province is processing applications for seasonal residents to come to the Island. Arrivals will begin June 8.
- Following a case of COVID-19 at a daycare, people in the industry are saying government needs to do more to make sure paid sick leave is available for workers.
- A CBC survey has found support for mandatory vaccinations for school staff among educators.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
