COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, May 13

P.E.I. is probably easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Premier Dennis King said in the legislature Wednesday.

Buddhist monks on P.E.I. are trying to find a way, working within public health rules, to open up their tulip fields for viewing this year.

Islanders should learn more next week about the province's plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The premier provided a few hints at what that plan may include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a difficult 14 months for travel agents, but two on P.E.I. say they feel the industry is showing signs of life again.

With the lack of people travelling to P.E.I for business, and many locals working from home, dry cleaning businesses have seen demand drop significantly. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Some women's wellness programs have been closed until further notice, and the Green Party says the pandemic is no excuse for reducing these services.

Dry cleaners on P.E.I. have seen a big drop in business during the pandemic.

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 187 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia is reporting 149 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 1,621 active cases. A total of 75 people are in hospital, including 15 in ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 81 active cases.

New Brunswick has nine new cases, seven inside the province and two outside involving New Brunswickers. There are 123 active cases.

Also in the news

Summerside's Kyle Baillie is hoping to get his second crack at playing in the Rugby World Cup, and is facing the challenge of professional league play during the pandemic.

A Charlottetown man was fined $2,500 in court on Monday for hosting a large gathering, with the judge saying his communal living defence was no excuse for breaking public health guidelines.

Charlottetown police also issued $1,000 tickets to seven people in the early hours of Sunday morning, in connection with a gathering they say exceeded COVID-19 pandemic public health guidelines.

Here are some of the measures Elections P.E.I. has put in place to ensure people are safe while voting in Cornwall's byelection.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 16.

Islanders over 50 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.