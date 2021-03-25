COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 25

The P.E.I. potato industry is looking ahead at another season of selling into a market disrupted by the pandemic.

The tourism industry is disappointed but not surprised there will be no large gatherings allowed this summer.

Prince Edward Island opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 18 to 29 years old who works with the public but some people are discovering the shots are tricky to come by.

WestJet says it intends to resume flying to several Eastern Canada destinations in late June. The Charlottetown-Toronto flights are expected back on June 24 after a hiatus of several months due to COVID-19.

The ferry service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., resumes May 1 and officials are hoping for an increase in passengers over last year.

Six games in the Maritime Junior Hockey League have had to be postponed, after one of the Summerside Western Capitals was reported to be among recent COVID-19 cases. The team made the announcement Wednesday.

Don't have a Prince Edward Island health card? You can still be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination on the Island. Here's how the province's policy on requiring a health card has evolved.

The QEH Foundation is offering an online 50-50 draw this spring to make up for a drop in traditional community fundraising because of pandemic public health restrictions.

P.E.I. has had 152 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are still eight active cases, after Tuesday's two new cases and two additional recoveries.

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 63 active cases. Officials said mass testing would begin in the Edmundston area Thursday, with the health minister calling the numbers "concerning."

Nova Scotia reported five new cases, three of them close contacts of previously reported cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador officials said they plan to ease restrictions this weekend as they reported one new case after five days with none.

What will the summer tourism season look like? More Atlantic than usual, Morrison said Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. said it was disappointed but not surprised.

Prince Edward Island hotels that were open last week experienced a nice bump from March break staycationers, says the president of the Hotel Association of P.E.I.

The P.E.I. government says the number of businesses and not-for-profits that applied to be part of the province's Jobs for Youth wage subsidy program in 2020 was double that of previous years.

The Charlottetown Islanders are on a 12-game winning streak, and are currently the top team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. However due to pandemic restrictions, for most of the season they have played only two teams, Halifax and Cape Breton.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 75.

People 70 to 74, with birthdays from January to August.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions and their primary caregivers.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

