COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 18
St. Patrick's Day celebrated this year despite the pandemic
The four Atlantic premiers met virtually Wednesday night to discuss reopening the Atlantic bubble, and a date is expected to be announced later today.
A professor at the University of Prince Edward Island has developed a method to help curtail plagiarism, which he says has become more problematic after universities were forced to pivot abruptly to online learning and exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic may have halted many St. Patrick's Day events last year, but on Wednesday at a church in Cardigan seniors were celebrating, and the bars were open.
The head of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association wants confirmation on who will pay for a three-day quarantine for temporary foreign workers.
A survey of immigrants on P.E.I. found the pandemic is likely to have lasting impacts in that community.
The pandemic left Summerside's Credit Union Place $1.2 million short in revenue.
P.E.I. has had 144 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are four active cases.
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 15 active cases.
New Brunswick has 42 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador 36.
Also in the news
- Islanders between the ages of 18 and 29 who work at convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores can now start to book appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said in her regular weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.
- Another 4,100 Canada's Food Island gift cards were sold at a discount on Monday, the first day in 2021 that they've been offered at 20-per-cent off face value.
- Despite having relied on international students to keep enrolments up in recent years, Maritime universities recorded a slight increase in the number of students during the pandemic, according to a study released Tuesday by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission.
- P.E.I.'s jails, partially emptied a year ago in response to the pandemic, have returned to their previous population levels.
- Four mass vaccination clinics will be starting up across Prince Edward Island as deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ramp up in the coming weeks, said Morrison.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
People over the age of 75.
People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:
- Food and beverage service.
- Food delivery service.
- Convenience store and gas station attendants.
- Grocery store clerks.
Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
Adults living in Indigenous communities.
Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
Truck drivers and other rotational workers.
