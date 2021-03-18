COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, March 18

The four Atlantic premiers met virtually Wednesday night to discuss reopening the Atlantic bubble, and a date is expected to be announced later today.

A professor at the University of Prince Edward Island has developed a method to help curtail plagiarism, which he says has become more problematic after universities were forced to pivot abruptly to online learning and exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic may have halted many St. Patrick's Day events last year, but on Wednesday at a church in Cardigan seniors were celebrating, and the bars were open.

The head of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association wants confirmation on who will pay for a three-day quarantine for temporary foreign workers.

A survey of immigrants on P.E.I. found the pandemic is likely to have lasting impacts in that community.

Young people working in grocery stores were added to the list of people eligible for vaccines on P.E.I. Tuesday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The pandemic left Summerside's Credit Union Place $1.2 million short in revenue.

P.E.I. has had 144 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are four active cases.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 15 active cases.

New Brunswick has 42 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador 36.

Also in the news

Islanders between the ages of 18 and 29 who work at convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores can now start to book appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said in her regular weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday.

Another 4,100 Canada's Food Island gift cards were sold at a discount on Monday, the first day in 2021 that they've been offered at 20-per-cent off face value.

Despite having relied on international students to keep enrolments up in recent years, Maritime universities recorded a slight increase in the number of students during the pandemic, according to a study released Tuesday by the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission.

P.E.I.'s jails, partially emptied a year ago in response to the pandemic, have returned to their previous population levels.

Four mass vaccination clinics will be starting up across Prince Edward Island as deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ramp up in the coming weeks, said Morrison.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over the age of 75.

People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:

Food and beverage service.

Food delivery service.

Convenience store and gas station attendants.

Grocery store clerks.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.