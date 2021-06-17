COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 17
P.E.I. implementing a pass system, requiring proof of vaccination and residency
Maritime tour operators are confused about the COVID-19 guidelines to follow as travelling begins.
The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has launched a contest to encourage islanders to get vaccinated.
P.E.I. has moved some dates for reopening the border without requiring self-isolation, for those with pre-approved travel starting June 23, and for Canadians from outside Atlantic Canada July 28.
Visitors will need to apply for a P.E.I. Pass, showing proof of vaccination and of residency. Applications open today.
There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 92 active cases.
- New Brunswick reported three new cases and has 58 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case. It has 35 active cases.
Also in the news
- The P.E.I. tourism industry is thrilled that the Island will be opening sooner to visitors.
- Northumberland Ferries, which connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, is now taking bookings for non-commercial traffic in anticipation of the Island opening up to the rest of Atlantic Canada.
- A Dartmouth woman is disappointed her Charlottetown mother was refused a compassionate grounds exception for travel to help her following the birth of her first child.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.