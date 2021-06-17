Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 17

Maritime tour operators are having a hard time navigating the evolving pandemic rules in the three provinces, and a contest encourages Islanders to get vaccinated.

P.E.I. implementing a pass system, requiring proof of vaccination and residency

Travelling across the three Maritime provinces, Maritime Bus is having to keep its customers up-to-date on changing travel rules. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Maritime tour operators are confused about the COVID-19 guidelines to follow as travelling begins.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has launched a contest to encourage islanders to get vaccinated.

P.E.I. has moved some dates for reopening the border without requiring self-isolation, for those with pre-approved travel starting June 23, and for Canadians from outside Atlantic Canada July 28.

Visitors will need to apply for a P.E.I. Pass, showing proof of vaccination and of residency. Applications open today.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

