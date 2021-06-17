COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 17

Maritime tour operators are confused about the COVID-19 guidelines to follow as travelling begins.

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. has launched a contest to encourage islanders to get vaccinated.

P.E.I. has moved some dates for reopening the border without requiring self-isolation, for those with pre-approved travel starting June 23, and for Canadians from outside Atlantic Canada July 28.

Visitors will need to apply for a P.E.I. Pass, showing proof of vaccination and of residency. Applications open today.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It has 92 active cases.

New Brunswick reported three new cases and has 58 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case. It has 35 active cases.

Also in the news

The P.E.I. tourism industry is thrilled that the Island will be opening sooner to visitors.

Northumberland Ferries, which connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, is now taking bookings for non-commercial traffic in anticipation of the Island opening up to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

A Dartmouth woman is disappointed her Charlottetown mother was refused a compassionate grounds exception for travel to help her following the birth of her first child.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.