COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 10
Those turned back from P.E.I. now have to pay the Confederation Bridge toll
Charlottetown firefighters have appeared before a legislative standing committee to plead their case for more resources for their department, since only one member is on duty for evenings and weekends.
A pair of P.E.I. friends say their new-found love, hiking, has helped them deal with depression and anxiety, and get through the pandemic.
Construction has begun on a new 80-room hotel at Credit Union Place in Summerside.
If anyone is refused entry to P.E.I. at the Borden-Carleton side of the Confederation Bridge, you will still have to pay the toll when you're asked to leave.
A few dozen people gathered for a vigil at Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Wednesday to mark the loss of the four family members struck and killed in London, Ont., earlier this week in what police say was an anti-Muslim attack.
The Lower Bedeque schoolhouse where author Lucy Maud Montgomery once taught, will soon be on the move. It's headed to a new location in the park across from the Bedeque Area Historical Museum.
A rare partial solar eclipse was viewable across much of the Maritimes as the sun rose on Thursday morning, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and five are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick had 13 new cases Wednesday after two days with only one case each. There are 105 active cases.
- Nova Scotia also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 164 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has three new COVID-19 cases for a total of 53 active cases.
Also in the news
- A man from Mermaid, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 39 months in custody after drugs, cigarettes and fireworks were seized.
- The first step in Prince Edward Island's reopening plan began Sunday, including allowing larger private gatherings.
- The Crown will not seek a new trial in the case of a man charged with sexual assault over an incident in January 2014.
- There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. since last Thursday, when the Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19..
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
