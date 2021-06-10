COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 10

Charlottetown firefighters have appeared before a legislative standing committee to plead their case for more resources for their department, since only one member is on duty for evenings and weekends.

A pair of P.E.I. friends say their new-found love, hiking, has helped them deal with depression and anxiety, and get through the pandemic.

Construction has begun on a new 80-room hotel at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

If anyone is refused entry to P.E.I. at the Borden-Carleton side of the Confederation Bridge, you will still have to pay the toll when you're asked to leave.

A few dozen people gathered for a vigil at Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Wednesday to mark the loss of the four family members struck and killed in London, Ont., earlier this week in what police say was an anti-Muslim attack.

The Lower Bedeque schoolhouse where author Lucy Maud Montgomery once taught, will soon be on the move. It's headed to a new location in the park across from the Bedeque Area Historical Museum.

A rare partial solar eclipse was viewable across much of the Maritimes as the sun rose on Thursday morning, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and five are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

New Brunswick had 13 new cases Wednesday after two days with only one case each. There are 105 active cases.

Nova Scotia also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 164 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador has three new COVID-19 cases for a total of 53 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

