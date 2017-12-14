COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 8
Some ferries are doing COVID-19 tests on board
It's never easy for P.E.I. restaurants to find enough cooks, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.
Access to walk-in clinics in the province became more difficult when the pandemic started, and it is still a challenge.
Some COVID-19 rapid testing will now be offered on ferry crossings to Prince Edward Island.
The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association says uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the Island has been "very good" over the last few weeks.
Gas prices are expected to continue to rise, driven by increased demand with the world economy recovering as it comes out of the pandemic, along with the regular higher summer demand.
The P.E.I. Pride Festival will include more in-person events this year.
P.E.I. has two active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, and has 39 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases, and 14 active cases.
- New Brunswick has no new cases and 10 active cases.
Also in the news
- Nearly 3,000 people from outside the Atlantic region had applied for a PEI Pass by midday Tuesday — the first day they were allowed to apply.
- Charlottetown Rural High School valedictorian Brandon MacKinnon gave his graduating speech 11 times. And it was COVID's fault.
- The City of Charlottetown has presented keys to the city to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling, in honour of their work keeping a lid on COVID-19 cases on the Island.
- Alcohol sales in P.E.I. increased in 2020, even though the COVID-19 pandemic meant the Island saw only a fraction of its regular visitors last year.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.