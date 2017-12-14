Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 8

The pandemic has made a shortage of cooks on the Island worse, and access to walk-in clinics, curtailed when the pandemic started, remains a problem.

Some ferries are doing COVID-19 tests on board

Islanders without a family doctor who can't get into a walk-in clinic can turn next to the emergency department, but wait times there recently have been up to 10 hours. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

It's never easy for P.E.I. restaurants to find enough cooks, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.

Access to walk-in clinics in the province became more difficult when the pandemic started, and it is still a challenge.

Some COVID-19 rapid testing will now be offered on ferry crossings to Prince Edward Island.

The P.E.I. Pharmacists Association says uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies across the Island has been "very good" over the last few weeks.

Some onboard COVID-19 testing is now happening on some Northumberland Ferries crossings. (Kevin Baillie)

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise, driven by increased demand with the world economy recovering as it comes out of the pandemic, along with the regular higher summer demand.

The P.E.I. Pride Festival will include more in-person events this year.

P.E.I. has two active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

