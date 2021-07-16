COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, July 16

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she expects 40 per cent of eligible Islanders to be fully vaccinated by the end of this week.

Large cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters starting in November, but Port of Charlottetown doesn't expect any until the spring.

Charlottetown Airport is expecting to get busier with more flights and more passengers starting Sunday when P.E.I. opens to travellers from the rest of Canada.

Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.

The Public Schools Branch had to make some changes to help anxious students during the pandemic, and that will continue with more counsellors in the fall.

The province is also analyzing the results of testing this summer to assess the impact of the pandemic on student learning.

Some P.E.I. COVID-19 testing sites are shutting down as vaccination rates go up.

P.E.I. disposed of more than 3,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recently.

P.E.I. has no active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador's government site confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and a total of 46 active cases.

New Brunswick reported seven new travel-related cases, six of them in the Moncton area, for a total of eight active cases.

Nova Scotia had no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and the number of active cases fell to 22.

Also in the news

P.E.I. daycares say they're in need of newer COVID-19 guidelines after the province dropped its mask mandate last week.

The P.E.I. economy did better than the national economy in 2020, according to the P.E.I. Statistical Review for the year, which was released Tuesday.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton is crediting Islanders for supporting local through the pandemic.

