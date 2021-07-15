COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 15

Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.

The Public Schools Branch had to make some changes to help anxious students during the pandemic, and that will continue with more counsellors in the fall.

The province is also analyzing the results of testing this summer to assess the impact of the pandemic on student learning.

Some P.E.I. COVID-19 testing sites are shutting down as vaccination rates go up.

P.E.I. disposed of more than 3,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recently.

P.E.I. daycares say they're in need of newer COVID-19 guidelines after the province dropped its mask mandate last week.

Retail was among the industries that continued to grow in 2020, despite occasional shortages of goods. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

The P.E.I. economy did better than the national economy in 2020, according to the P.E.I. Statistical Review for the year, which was released Tuesday.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton is crediting Islanders for supporting local through the pandemic.

P.E.I. has no active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, and has 28 active cases.

reported no new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, and has 28 active cases. New Brunswick reported no new cases on Wednesday, and has two active cases.

reported no new cases on Wednesday, and has two active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday and has 23 active cases, with 22 from international vessels.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

