COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, July 15
Thousands of AstraZeneca vaccines expired on the Island and were thrown out
Car rental fleets were cut back during the pandemic, which could lead to a shortage this summer as companies try to ramp back up.
The Public Schools Branch had to make some changes to help anxious students during the pandemic, and that will continue with more counsellors in the fall.
The province is also analyzing the results of testing this summer to assess the impact of the pandemic on student learning.
Some P.E.I. COVID-19 testing sites are shutting down as vaccination rates go up.
P.E.I. disposed of more than 3,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine recently.
P.E.I. daycares say they're in need of newer COVID-19 guidelines after the province dropped its mask mandate last week.
The P.E.I. economy did better than the national economy in 2020, according to the P.E.I. Statistical Review for the year, which was released Tuesday.
P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton is crediting Islanders for supporting local through the pandemic.
P.E.I. has no active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and has seen a total of 208.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, and has 28 active cases.
- New Brunswick reported no new cases on Wednesday, and has two active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday and has 23 active cases, with 22 from international vessels.
Also in the news
- Some local businesses on P.E.I. say the province's decision to suddenly drop the mask requirements in indoor spaces caught them off guard.
- Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is disappointed with the province lifting the mask mandate. He said the government should have been more patient.
- The NDP of P.E.I. is launching a social media campaign to reinstate the rules mandating masks be worn in indoor public places on P.E.I.
- Holland College says masks are no longer required on campus when physical distancing can be maintained. However, the Charlottetown institution said, "we strongly recommend mask use if you are not fully vaccinated."
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.