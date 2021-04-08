COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 8

Some seasonal residents and others with family connections on P.E.I. are thrilled at the prospect of coming to the Island this summer without the need to self-isolate for 14 days — provided they have proof of vaccination.

A national expert is expressing concern that P.E.I. has fallen behind national guidelines for school air quality meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Twelve pharmacies across P.E.I. are preparing to administer the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for Islanders 55 and over next week.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the Atlantic bubble is still on track to open April 19.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are eight active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new death, a man in his 30s. The province has 163 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases, bringing its active total to 37.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported its first new case in almost a week. It has four active cases.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 60.

People over the age of 55 may book for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

