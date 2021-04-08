Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 8

Proof of vaccination may make it easier to visit P.E.I. this summer, and a national expert expresses concern about air quality in P.E.I. schools.

P.E.I. will start administering AstraZeneca vaccine again next week

Proof of vaccination may make it possible for more people to travel over Confederation Bridge without self-isolating this summer. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Some seasonal residents and others with family connections on P.E.I. are thrilled at the prospect of coming to the Island this summer without the need to self-isolate for 14 days — provided they have proof of vaccination.

A national expert is expressing concern that P.E.I. has fallen behind national guidelines for school air quality meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Twelve pharmacies across P.E.I. are preparing to administer the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for Islanders 55 and over next week.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the Atlantic bubble is still on track to open April 19.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are eight active cases on the Island. 

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 60.
  • People over the age of 55 may book for an AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy.
  • People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.
  • Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
  • Adults living in Indigenous communities.
  • Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
  • Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

now