COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 29

The Atlantic premiers have suspended talks on the Atlantic bubble.

Organizers of the East Coast Music Awards are planning another virtual ceremony to honour the Atlantic region's best musical talents.

Northumberland Ferries will resume service Monday, but it will carry only large commercial trucks between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia because the Atlantic bubble has not reopened, and the number of runs will be limited.

It will be commercial trucks only when Confederation ferry resumes sailings on Monday. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

At her regular COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison warned Islanders to take heed of what is happening in Nova Scotia in the third wave of the pandemic.

Charlottetown-Belvedere MLA Hannah Bell wants the tourism minister to expand the eligibility for the $3 million tourism activation grant program.

Prince Edward Island officials confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

P.E.I. currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 179 positive cases. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Wednesday:

Nova Scotia announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 489 active cases.

announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 489 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 and has 27 active cases.

confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 and has 27 active cases. New Brunswick has eight new cases, and there are 122 active cases.

Also in the news

The driver of a tractor trailer was issued a $1,000 ticket Monday for violating Prince Edward Island's Public Health Act, Charlottetown police say.

The province is still waiting for information from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization before it makes a decision on how to complete immunization of some young people who have already received a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite travel restrictions and rising COVID-19 cases, some campgrounds on P.E.I. are still receiving calls from optimistic folks in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. hoping to pitch their tents or park their campers on the Island this summer.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 40.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

