COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 22

Atlantic Lotto pitched the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to launch an online casino, and P.E.I. is ready to get on board.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson is defending the job his department is doing at deciding who does — and does not — get to travel to P.E.I.

After a "wonderful turnout" in the first few days of administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine last week, pharmacists on P.E.I. are reporting a significant drop in appointments.

Nearly three-quarters of Health PEI's 6,000 staff members have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Prince Edward Island's premier said in the legislature Wednesday.

Kate MacWilliams, originally from Summerside and now a nurse manager in Toronto, is watching the toll the first wave is taking in Ontario. (Submitted by Kate MacWilliams)

A Summerside native who's managing a health-care team at a west Toronto hospital says fears of not being able to cope with COVID-19 patients were not realized last year, but the third wave of the pandemic is proving they were justified.

COVID-19 logistics have led to too many moves for Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients living with dementia, says a Liberal MLA.

Green Gables Heritage Place opened April 15 for private tours by appointment, as it gears up for a full opening to the public on June 1.

The North Shore community of North Rustico is cancelling most of its major Canada Day events this year to comply with public health restrictions.

Michael MacKinnon, who is about to graduate from the UPEI nursing program, has accepted a job at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Unit 1. (Submitted by Michael MacKinnon)

This year's UPEI nursing graduates have a lot of options to choose from as they enter the workforce.

Nurses in Atlantic Canada are being asked to help as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits Ontario hard — and some on P.E.I. are starting to step forward.

The Island has seen 174 cases of COVID-19. Thirteen are considered active. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Wednesday:

New Brunswick has lost another resident to COVID-19, with a person in their 60s from the Saint John area succumbing to the illness. Seven new cases were also reported Wednesday, and there are 138 active cases.

has lost another resident to COVID-19, with a person in their 60s from the Saint John area succumbing to the illness. Seven new cases were also reported Wednesday, and there are 138 active cases. Nova Scotia had 25 new cases Wednesday — the highest one-day total since Nov. 23 — and is coping with 79 active cases. Three people are in hospital with COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador has one new case, and remains at 27 active cases because of a recovery.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 50.

Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Frontline workers over the age of 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

