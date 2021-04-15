COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 15

Islanders are being advised to check their home insurance policies to see if it includes a new clause excluding COVID-19 coverage.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he has offered help to New Brunswick in the way of test kits and supplies as it deals with a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The agriculture industry is feeling more comfortable this spring that it will get the temporary foreign workers it needs, though getting them to P.E.I. is still complicated by the pandemic.

Here's how businesses that rely on tourism in Victoria-by-the-Sea are trying to prepare for the uncertain season ahead.

The reopening of the Atlantic bubble has been delayed until May 3, the four Atlantic premiers said in a joint statement released shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Atlantic bubble has been delayed until at least May 3, but the ferry will start running on May 1. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

Tourism officials on Prince Edward Island are calling for more information about what the province plans to do if New Brunswick cases continue to rise over the next two weeks, with some backing the idea of a bubble that includes only P.E.I., Nova Scotia and possibly Newfoundland and Labrador.

Islanders are sharing their thoughts about the delayed bubble.

Funeral directors are welcoming a relaxing of rules that will now allow two cohorts of 50 people each at P.E.I. memorial services. That doubles the number of mourners who will be allowed to gather to support a grieving family; receptions are still not permitted, though.

Prince Edward Island has had 165 known cases of COVID-19. Six are active.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick has 16 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of them in the Edmundston zone near the border with Quebec, for a total of 141 active cases. Multiple new exposure warnings have been issued in several zones.

has 16 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of them in the Edmundston zone near the border with Quebec, for a total of 141 active cases. Multiple new exposure warnings have been issued in several zones. Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all travel-related. There are 14 active cases, as officials continue to investigate the source of a small cluster on Newfoundland's west coast.

reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all travel-related. There are 14 active cases, as officials continue to investigate the source of a small cluster on Newfoundland's west coast. Nova Scotia now has two new cases for a total of 42 active and 1,783 cumulative confirmed cases. In a related development, an oil tanker is anchored off Cape Breton over concerns of a possible COVID-19-related sickness on board.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 55.

Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Frontline workers over the age of 40 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

