COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 1

There won't be a checkpoint on the New Brunswick side of Confederation Bridge when the bubble reopens, and it looks like another difficult year for buying a bicycle.

P.E.I. drivers heading into N.B. when the Atlantic bubble reopens won't face COVID-19 checkpoint

When the bubble reopens there will be more staff to deal with traffic at the checkpoint on the P.E.I. side of Confederation Bridge, but no checkpoint on the New Brunswick side. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

It looks like 2021 will be another difficult year for anyone looking for a new bicycle, as more people spend time outside during the pandemic.

P.E.I. drivers heading into New Brunswick when the Atlantic bubble opens won't face a COVID-19 checkpoint screening process on the far side of Confederation Bridge. 

The easing of restrictions at long-term care homes, including the ability of residents to attend church, will begin Thursday.

The organizers of the Rock the Boat Music Festival in Green Park are confident they can work within COVID-19 rules to hold the event this summer.

With traditional in-person fundraising ticket sales made difficult by pandemic public health restrictions, fire companies on P.E.I. have moved online.

The Island has had 159 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 14 active cases on the Island. 

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 65.
  • People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.
  • Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
  • Adults living in Indigenous communities.
  • Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
  • Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

