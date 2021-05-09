COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 9

Many people won't be able to see their mothers on Mother's Day because of COVID-19 restrictions. So in honour of the special day, we asked Islanders to share their mom's best advice.

The P.E.I. Women's Institute says littering seems to be getting worse, and it is seeing lots of disposable masks that didn't make it to the trash can.

If you're like many Islanders, you're getting out for more walks during these COVID-19 days. Want to find the earliest spring wildflowers during your strolls? Here are some suggestions, from P.E.I. biologist Kate MacQuarrie.

Another case of COVID-19 was confirmed for P.E.I. on Friday in a person with a recent history of travel. There were also three new sites where Islanders might have been exposed to the virus.

Public Health officials also announced two more cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Thursday, along with three potential public exposure sites.

Islanders age 50 and over can book an appointment to get Moderna vaccine at one of 12 pharmacies starting Monday.

P.E.I. has 10 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 186 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced one new death and 163 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Nova Scotia now has 1,538 active cases.

announced one new death and 163 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. Nova Scotia now has 1,538 active cases. New Brunswick reported with eight new cases, bringing its active total to 141.

reported with eight new cases, bringing its active total to 141. Newfoundland and Labrador has six new COVID-19 cases, and there are 67 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 30.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.