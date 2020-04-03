COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 23

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King issued a statement Sunday in recognition of Paramedic Services Week, which runs from May 23 to 29.

"Today, I want to recognize and thank the nearly 200 courageous individuals who provide paramedic services to Islanders across the province, and their families who support them," he said in a news release.

"Paramedics are often the first point of contact into our health-care system. When Islanders need them, paramedics are always there — offering care, compassion and life-saving knowledge when they are called upon."

The province also praised the tourism industry for its "resiliency, adaptability and grit" as it continues to navigate the impacts of the pandemic. National Tourism Week runs May 23 - 30.

"These are certainly tough times for the industry, so I ask all Islanders to join me in supporting our local tourism operators and businesses this week — whether it be booking a staycation, purchasing a gift card, dining in their restaurant or buying tickets to a show — I ask you to show your support in any way you can," King said.

The Charlottetown Islanders, playing in Quebec City due to COVID-19 safety precautions, can advance to the league final with a victory Sunday.

About 250 people gathered in Victoria Park in Charlottetown for a peaceful rally in solidarity with Palestinian people on Saturday.

The Charlottetown Festival returns this June with a play celebrating the life of a Newfoundland and Labrador scientist who became known as "the whale man."

Many couples who planned to marry on the Island in 2020 postponed their weddings, but those who work in the wedding industry say some are still hesitant to book for this summer, given the pandemic gathering limits and travel restrictions still in place.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 15 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. It has 975 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases, leaving the province with 65 active cases.

Two new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 122 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

