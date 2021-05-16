COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, May 16

P.E.I. reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a close contact of a previous case connected to a Charlottetown daycare.

The new case is an individual in their 20s. People between the ages of 20-39 have accounted for about 60 per cent of P.E.I. 's overall number of cases.

Some veterans on P.E.I. say holding a protest — any protest — in front of a cenotaph dishonours the veterans who fought to give them that very freedom.

Masked-up shoppers browse items at the flea market at the Charlottetown seaport. The flea market runs Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The province announced it would be extending border restrictions for another two weeks on seasonal residents, family connections and for some moving to P.E.I.

An Island woman who was recently escorted out of a store by police is asking Islanders to be more understanding of people like her who can't wear masks.

Charlottetown restaurants have started gearing up for patio season and many see patios as a solution to their COVID-19 problems.

P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.

P.E.I. has 10 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 191 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the first time since April the daily case count was under 100. The province has 1,509 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed five new cases for a total of 78 active cases.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases. The province has 113 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I. is probably easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said Premier Dennis King.

Buddhist monks on P.E.I. are trying to find a way, working within public health rules, to open up their tulip fields for viewing this year.

Islanders should learn more next week about the province's plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The premier provided a few hints at what that plan may include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a difficult 14 months for travel agents, but two on P.E.I. say they feel the industry is showing signs of life again.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 16.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

