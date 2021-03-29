COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, March 29

P.E.I.'s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics open today.

The Charlottetown vaccine clinic is moving to the Eastlink Centre from the Sherwood Business Centre and the Summerside clinic is moving to the Holland College building on Water Street from the County Fair Mall. Centres in Montague and O'Leary have also been able to expand to allow for what's needed in those communities.

A QMJHL hockey game between Charlottetown and Cape Breton was cancelled Sunday, with some of the Cape Breton players suffering flu-like symptoms.

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

The Island has had 156 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 12 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 25 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 114 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Sunday and has two active cases of COVID-19.

Also in the news

Dyeing skeins of yarn has brought joy to Amanda Moore during the pandemic, and she's sharing her creations through her new enterprise, Red Island Fibre.

More AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on P.E.I. this week.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 70.

People aged 65 to 69 with birthdays January to March.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

