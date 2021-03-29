Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, March 29

P.E.I.'s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics open today, and flu-like symptoms cancel a Q-League hockey game.

No new cases reported on P.E.I. over the weekend

The vaccination clinic at EastLink Centre in Charlottetown opens today. (Laura Meader/CBC)

P.E.I.'s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics open today.

The Charlottetown vaccine clinic is moving to the Eastlink Centre from the Sherwood Business Centre and the Summerside clinic is moving to the Holland College building on Water Street from the County Fair Mall. Centres in Montague and O'Leary have also been able to expand to allow for what's needed in those communities.

A QMJHL hockey game between Charlottetown and Cape Breton was cancelled Sunday, with some of the Cape Breton players suffering flu-like symptoms.

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

The Island has had 156 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 12 active cases on the Island. 

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 70.
  • People aged 65 to 69 with birthdays January to March.
  • People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.
  • People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.
  • Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
  • Adults living in Indigenous communities.
  • Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
  • Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

