COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, March 28

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as officials in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia announced 17 new cases total.

The Island has had 156 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are now 12 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

New Brunswick reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the Edmundston region.

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the central health zone and all close contacts of previously reported cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Saturday and has a single active case of COVID-19.

Testing, vaccination clinics

COVID-19 testing clinics in Borden-Carleton and at Slemon Park were closed Saturday due to poor weather, and vaccine clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside that had been slated for yesterday were moved to Tuesday.

Those who had appointments Saturday were to receive an automated message from Skip the Waiting Room confirming the new appointment time, date and location. People with questions about their appointment can call 1-844-975-3303. Phone lines are closed Sunday but open Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

P.E.I.'s first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics start up on Monday.

The Charlottetown vaccine clinic is moving to the Eastlink Centre from the Sherwood Business Centre and the Summerside clinic is moving to the Holland College building on Water Street from the County Fair Mall. Centres in Montague and O'Leary have also been able to expand to allow for what's needed in those communities.

The province says these clinics will allow them to vaccinate about 1,500 Islanders total per day.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 70.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions and their primary caregivers.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

