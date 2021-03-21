COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, March 21

The second spring of the pandemic has arrived, this time with much more optimism.

Vaccinations continues to roll out, a new promotion is beginning at several restaurants, and a date has been set — April 19 — for the conditional reopening of the Atlantic bubble.

Plus, Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures around the double-digit mark for the next five days.

In an opinion column, clinical psychiatrist Dr. Heather Keizer offers suggestions to build resilience during the pandemic and beyond.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time, but there are many heartwarming stories that show Islanders' sense of honesty is still intact.

A national group that works to protect children from sexual exploitation has seen an 88 per cent increase in calls during the pandemic.

People in Borden-Carleton, including town officials and Lone Oak Brewing, are excited about the prospect of the bubble reopening and are working to get ready.

The four Atlantic premiers announced Thursday that they plan to reopen their provincial borders for freer travel by residents of the region by April 19, barring any further serious outbreaks of COVID-19.

P.E.I. has had 148 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are now eight active cases.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases Sunday, its highest daily number in two weeks. It has 21 active cases.

New Brunswick has 49 active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador five.

Also in the news

A UPEI professor has developed a method to help curtail plagiarism, which he says became a problem when universities went to online learning and exams during the pandemic.

The P.E.I. government unveiled a tourism action plan for 2021, which includes $1 million in assistance for Charlottetown Airport and $3 million for tourism operators to prepare their businesses after being devastated by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

Four more people on P.E.I. have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a male under 19 who is involved in minor sport activities, the Chief Public Health Office said late Friday. The office also said there was a public exposure at Stretch Fitness in Summerside.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over the age of 75.

People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:

- Food and beverage service.

- Food delivery service.

- Convenience store and gas station attendants.

- Grocery store clerks.

- Food and beverage service. - Food delivery service. - Convenience store and gas station attendants. - Grocery store clerks. Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.