COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 20

Playgrounds and breakfast diners were busy Sunday as Islanders celebrated the second Father's Day of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardening has become a popular pastime for Prince Edward Islanders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local greenhouses and gardeners across P.E.I. shared their thoughts on popular growing trends this spring.

The Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I., is exhibiting the work of an 11-year-old Syrian artist and refugee, along with the work of a 13-year-old artist from Charlottetown.

We're starting a new feature at CBC P.E.I. called What a Life. We're going to remember some of the Islanders we've lost over the past year, but weren't able to come together to celebrate in a traditional way because of the pandemic. First up: Cheryl Young.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There are now 88 active cases in the province, the lowest number in nearly two months.

New Brunswick reported five new cases with 55 active.

On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases. It has 22 active cases.

Also in the news

University students on P.E.I. who attended out-of-province schools are disappointed they didn't get to celebrate their graduation in person.

The pandemic launched a demand for prefabricated mini-homes and it hasn't slowed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed serious flaws in the employment insurance system, says a parliamentary committee.

Access to virtual care is growing on P.E.I. because of billing changes and the pandemic. Since April 2020, doctors have had the option to bill for care that doesn't happen in person.

