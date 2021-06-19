Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 20

Some local greenhouses and gardeners across P.E.I. shared their thoughts on popular growing trends this spring.

Happy Father's Day

CBC News ·
Jeff Perry and his two-year-old son, Micah, spent part of Father's Day at the playground at Victoria Park in Charlottetown. Perry's wife, Jane, gave birth to their second son, Ezra, four days ago. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Playgrounds and breakfast diners were busy Sunday as Islanders celebrated the second Father's Day of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardening has become a popular pastime for Prince Edward Islanders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local greenhouses and gardeners across P.E.I. shared their thoughts on popular growing trends this spring.

The Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I., is exhibiting the work of an 11-year-old Syrian artist and refugee, along with the work of a 13-year-old artist from Charlottetown.

We're starting a new feature at CBC P.E.I. called What a Life. We're going to remember some of the Islanders we've lost over the past year, but weren't able to come together to celebrate in a traditional way because of the pandemic. First up: Cheryl Young.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

  • Nova Scotia  reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There are now 88 active cases in the province, the lowest number in nearly two months.
  • New Brunswick reported five new cases with 55 active. 
  • On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases. It has 22 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

