COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 13

New Brunswick still hasn't quite hit the 75 per cent vaccination target needed to move to the first phase of reopening in the province, which includes letting residents of P.E.I. into the province without the need to self-isolate.

As of Sunday morning, 74.6 per cent of the eligible New Brunswick population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Island residents would still need to self-isolate when returning to P.E.I. The Island is not planning to reopen to the other Atlantic provinces until June 27.

The P.E.I. government announced Friday the Island will receive an additional 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine before the end of June. That could mean pandemic restrictions loosening earlier than planned, the premier and Dr. Heather Morrison say.

The Upper Room Hospitality Ministry in Charlottetown has taken over a new space to enable it to help more people at once, given pandemic restrictions.

Just as the 9/11 attacks did 20 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic will transform the way people travel internationally — with hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending planned for modernizing border security and updating public health measures at airports.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 145 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases and has 93 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases. Its 40 active cases are the lowest since May 1.

Also in the news

Tourism operators are expressing concerns that P.E.I. is opening to tourists more slowly than the rest of the region. Premier Dennis King is worried about the province's ability to handle an outbreak.

The union representing paramedics on P.E.I. has met with the premier to discuss what it's calling a "critical shortage" of staff. CUPE Local 3324 president Jason Woodbury says paramedics have taken on more responsibility during the pandemic.

The provincial government has outlined a new gift-card plan to help keep accommodations-based businesses in the black.

A pair of P.E.I. friends say their new-found love, hiking, has helped them deal with depression and anxiety, and get through the pandemic.

