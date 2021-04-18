COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, April 18

Premier Dennis King says the province is looking at further strengthening its "already strict" provincial border measures in an effort to limit the importation of COVID-19.

A patient suffering from COVID-19 has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, becoming Prince Edward Island's first hospitalization case due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

About 600 people took part in a job fair hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. on Saturday afternoon.

Lt.-Cmdr. Mitchell Drake took on a new job in March of 2020, and since then the Island-born physician's main task has been keeping Royal Canadian Navy members safe from COVID-19 while ensuring they remain mobile.

Filmmakers on P.E.I. and across Atlantic Canada have been kept busy and employed over the past year with projects commissioned by the Bell-owned television channel Fibe TV1.

For families in western P.E.I. headed for ice cream this weekend, there's a new hero in town: a mysterious man who is buying free cones for hundreds of children at dairy bars in the area.

The Island has seen 167 cases of COVID-19, with seven considered active. There have been no deaths and, as of Friday, just one hospitalization.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Friday:

New Brunswick reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 150 active cases.

reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 150 active cases. Nova Scotia has eight new cases for a total of 44 active cases.

has eight new cases for a total of 44 active cases. On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 and has 18 active cases.

Also in the news

Premier Dennis King said now is not the time for P.E.I. to discuss relinquishing any of its vaccine doses, as the Canadian Medical Association has urged lesser-impacted regions of Canada to do.

The delay in the reopening of the Atlantic bubble has complicated life for university students returning to P.E.I. with the end of the spring semester.

You can add fishing to the list of pastimes that have become more popular during the pandemic.

Islanders are being advised to check their home insurance policies to see if it includes a new clause excluding COVID-19 coverage.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 55.

Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Frontline workers over the age of 40 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

