Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, April 18

Ontario asks P.E.I. for help as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Upper Canada.

P.E.I. looks at sending help to Ontario

CBC News ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking the Atlantic Provinces for help to combat COVID-19. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Premier Dennis King says the province is looking at further strengthening its "already strict" provincial border measures in an effort to limit the importation of COVID-19.

A patient suffering from COVID-19 has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, becoming Prince Edward Island's first hospitalization case due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began. 

About 600 people took part in a job fair hosted by the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. on Saturday afternoon.

Lt.-Cmdr. Mitchell Drake took on a new job in March of 2020, and since then the Island-born physician's main task has been keeping Royal Canadian Navy members safe from COVID-19 while ensuring they remain mobile.

Filmmakers on P.E.I. and across Atlantic Canada have been kept busy and employed over the past year with projects commissioned by the Bell-owned television channel Fibe TV1. 

For families in western P.E.I. headed for ice cream this weekend, there's a new hero in town: a mysterious man who is buying free cones for hundreds of children at dairy bars in the area.

The Island has seen 167 cases of COVID-19, with seven considered active. There have been no deaths and, as of Friday, just one hospitalization.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region Friday:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 55.
  • Islanders over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.
  • Frontline workers over the age of 40 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.
  • People providing health care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.
  • Non-frontline health care workers needed to maintain health care system capacity
  • Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
  • Adults living in Indigenous communities.
  • Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
  • Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now