COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 1

Saturday marks National Physicians Day, and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King took the opportunity to thank those who "go above and beyond to care for their patients and build a stronger health-care system."

"This year, more than ever, we are reminded of the dedication of our health professionals who are fighting COVID-19 alongside policymakers and the public," he said in a news release. "They are pulling long hours and working round the clock as the world is gripped by this pandemic. We are sincerely grateful for the care they provide in normal and in extraordinary times."

Health PEI confirmed some emergency surgeries may be diverted from Summerside to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown because of a lack of on-call surgeons.

A new report suggests P.E.I. should collaborate with other islands around the world to reconsider how its tourism industry works in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Island tourism officials say it's too early to say what the end result will be, but so far unique visitors to the Tourism P.E.I. website from Newfoundland and Labrador are up compared to 2019.

P.E.I. confirmed two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 , bring the number of active cases to 12. There have been 181 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 Friday for a total of 589 active cases.

announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 Friday for a total of 589 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and has 27 active cases.

confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and has 27 active cases. New Brunswick had 10 new cases Thursday, and there are 118 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 40.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.