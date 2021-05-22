COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 22

The Charlottetown Festival returns this June with a play celebrating the life of a Newfoundland and Labrador scientist who became known as "the whale man."

Many couples who planned to marry on the Island in 2020 postponed their weddings, but those who work in the wedding industry say some are still hesitant to book for this summer, given the pandemic gathering limits and travel restrictions still in place.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the province's plan for an 'open, safe' summer is coming next week.

RCMP on P.E.I. are concerned about the number of complaints they are getting about large gatherings.

Although it will be much like 2020, P.E.I. high schools are proceeding with their graduation and prom plans.

Starting in June, junior high students on P.E.I. can receive the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccines at in-school clinics run by public health nurses.

There have been 200 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 15 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. It has 1,028 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases, leaving the province with 70 active cases.

Fifteen new cases were confirmed in New Brunswick. It now has 127 active cases.

Also in the news

Parks Canada sites on P.E.I. are already busy as Islanders seek outside activities, which are considered low risk for spreading COVID-19.

The province is processing applications for seasonal residents to come to the Island. Arrivals will begin June 8.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

