COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, May 15

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Friday, one of them connected to a daycare closed Thursday with a case of COVID-19. She said all the staff and 35 of the children had been tested and their results were negative.

The province announced it would be extending border restrictions for another two weeks on seasonal residents, family connections and for some moving to P.E.I.

An Island woman who was recently escorted out of a store by police is asking Islanders to be more understanding of people like her who can't wear masks.

Charlottetown restaurants have started gearing up for patio season and many see patios as a solution to their COVID-19 problems.

P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.

P.E.I. has nine active cases of COVID-19. There have been 190 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and the death of a man in his 90s. The province has 1,537 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 86 active cases.

New Brunswick reported five new cases Friday. The province has 116 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I. is probably easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said Premier Dennis King.

Buddhist monks on P.E.I. are trying to find a way, working within public health rules, to open up their tulip fields for viewing this year.

Islanders should learn more next week about the province's plans to reopen following the latest public health measures. The premier provided a few hints at what that plan may include during a meeting with business leaders in Charlottetown Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a difficult 14 months for travel agents, but two on P.E.I. say they feel the industry is showing signs of life again.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 16.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.