COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, March 27

COVID-19 testing clinics in Borden-Carleton and at Slemon Park are closed for the day due to poor weather, and vaccine clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside have been moved to Tuesday.

The Charlottetown vaccine clinic at Eastlink Centre and the Summerside vaccine clinic at Holland College have both been rescheduled until Tuesday, with appointment times remaining the same.

Those with appointments Saturday will receive an automated message from Skip the Waiting Room confirming the new appointment time, date and location. People with questions about their appointment can call 1-844-975-3303.

Phone lines are open Saturday until 4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

P.E.I. confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. All three cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic region.

The Island has had 156 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are now 12 active cases on the Island.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region on Friday:

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases — all in the Edmundston zone. That province currently has 99 active cases.

Nova Scotia confirmed five new cases, plus one probable case at a junior high school. The province's total active caseload is 27.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and is down to a single active case of COVID-19 for the first time in six months.

Also in the news

Dyeing skeins of yarn has brought joy to Amanda Moore during the pandemic, and she's sharing her creations through her new enterprise, Red Island Fibre.

Don't have a Prince Edward Island health card? You can still be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination on the Island. Here's how the province's policy on requiring a health card has evolved.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 70.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions and their primary caregivers.

People 18 to 29 who cannot work virtually and have interactions with the public.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

