COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, March 20

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time, but there are many heartwarming stories that show Islanders' sense of honesty is still intact.

Four more people on Prince Edward Island have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a male under 19 who is involved in minor sport activities, the Chief Public Health Office said late Friday. The office also said there was a public exposure at Stretch Fitness in Summerside.

A national group that works to protect children from sexual exploitation has seen an 88 per cent increase in calls during the pandemic.

People in Borden-Carleton, including town officials and Lone Oak Brewing, are excited about the prospect of the bubble reopening and are working to get ready.

The four Atlantic premiers announced Thursday that they plan to reopen their provincial borders for freer travel by residents of the region "by April 19," barring any further serious outbreaks of COVID-19. The announcement has tourism operators excited.

Here's how other Islanders were reacting.

P.E.I. has had 148 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are now eight active cases.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday with 17 active cases.

New Brunswick reported two new cases Friday with 48 active and Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases, with 26 cases considered active.

New Brunswickers coming into Nova Scotia soon will no longer have to self-isolate when entering, the Nova Scotia government announced Friday. Island residents had already been permitted to enter without self-isolating.

A UPEI professor has developed a method to help curtail plagiarism, which he says became a problem when universities went to online learning and exams during the pandemic.

The P.E.I. government unveiled a tourism action plan for 2021, which includes $1 million in assistance for Charlottetown Airport and $3 million for tourism operators to prepare their businesses after being devastated by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.

Javan Nsangira, 23, who failed to self-isolate while he had COVID-19 in P.E.I. last summer was sentenced Thursday in P.E.I. Supreme Court to two years of probation.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over the age of 75.

People aged 18 to 29 in the following occupations:

- Food and beverage service.

- Food delivery service.

- Convenience store and gas station attendants.

- Grocery store clerks.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

