COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, June 5

The province posted on social media Friday that it had reached 100,000 vaccinations against COVID-19.

"We are making great progress. Let's keep it up!" the post said, adding links to where Islanders can find information on getting their doses.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. on Friday. The Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province Thursday. Both people, one in their 20s and one between the age of 10 and 19, recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

P.E.I farming and fishing industry groups are pushing back on a report issued this week that raised concerns about the treatment of temporary foreign workers on the Island, specifically looking at whether they've been protected from COVID-19 in their living and working conditions.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's government is still enjoying a high level of popularity, suggests a poll by Narrative Research, and the high satisfaction level likely has to do with the government's handling of the pandemic, says the company's CEO.

P.E.I. Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says Island vaccine rates are on target, with 60 per cent of its targeted population 12 and over having received at least one dose.

The P.E.I. government has the right to ask for proof of vaccination at the border, says the provincial privacy commissioner.

There have been 204 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.



Nova Scotia reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a total of 251 active cases.



Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Friday as the number of active cases fell by 10 to 80.



New Brunswick had 10 new cases Friday, and 147 active cases.

Also in the news

The Charlottetown Airport Authority says P.E.I.'s reopening plans are having a negative impact on the number of flights being scheduled for at least the early part of the summer.

Twenty-four people displaced by a fire at a Charlottetown motel were self-isolating under public health orders and have been safely moved to another location, says P.E.I.'s fire inspector.

Island residents in the 18-29 age bracket who received AstraZeneca-Oxford from a P.E.I. pharmacy and are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be getting a call to discuss options, says Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.