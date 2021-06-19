COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, June 19

We're starting a new feature at CBC P.E.I. called What a Life.

We're going to remember some of the Islanders we've lost over the past year, but weren't able to come together to celebrate in a traditional way because of the pandemic. First up: Cheryl Young.

University students on P.E.I. who attended out-of-province schools are disappointed they didn't get to celebrate their graduation in person.

The pandemic launched a demand for prefabricated mini-homes and it hasn't slowed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed serious flaws in the employment insurance system, says a parliamentary committee.

As of Friday, about 7,000 people have applied for a P.E.I. Pass. Prince Edward Island residents make up 35 per cent of those people.

Access to virtual care is growing on P.E.I. because of billing changes and the pandemic. Since April 2020, doctors have had the option to bill for care that doesn't happen in person.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. It has 93 active cases.

New Brunswick reported three new cases with 54 active.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Friday. It has 22 active cases.

Also in the news

Life is going to get significantly more social for residents of long-term care homes on June 27.

The Rock the Boat Festival announced its lineup, and it is planning for crowds of up to 2,000 people.

Maritime tour operators are confused about the COVID-19 guidelines to follow as travelling begins.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

