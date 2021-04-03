Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 3

Easter celebrations on P.E.I. will be limited by the pandemic, but the Easter Bunny will still be giving out treats.

COVID-19 won't stop the Easter Bunny

The Easter Bunny will be handing out treats in Stratford on Saturday. (Getty Images)

The town of Stratford is hosting a drive-thru Easter Bunny event from 10-noon at Cotton Park, 57 Bunbury Rd. Treat bags are available for kids 10 and under.

The Dundee Arms Inn is going through a transformation, its Griffon Dining Room and Hearth and Cricket Pub shutting down as the long-standing Charlottetown institution becomes a bed and breakfast.

Easter celebrations on P.E.I. will be limited by the pandemic, but church leaders say it will be a step up from 2020 when they were mostly cancelled altogether.

Minor hockey players on P.E.I. might just be the only ones in Canada lacing up their skates for provincials and playoffs this season.

The province says testing sites and clinics will be operating on reduced hours over the Easter weekend. 

Prince Edward Island has now recorded 160 cases of COVID-19 since its first case in March 2020. The latest case, announced Thursday, is a person under 19 who was a close contact of a previous case and has been isolating since learning that. 

When the bubble reopens there will be more staff to deal with traffic at the checkpoint on the P.E.I. side of Confederation Bridge, but no checkpoint on the New Brunswick side. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Builders and suppliers in P.E.I.'s construction industry are working with some alternative materials as costs and availability continue to be a concern in the busy sector.

It looks like 2021 will be another difficult year for anyone looking for a new bicycle, as more people spend time outside during the pandemic.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 13 active cases on the Island. 

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 65.
  • People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.
  • Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.
  • Residents and staff of long-term care homes.
  • Adults living in Indigenous communities.
  • Residents and staff of shared living facilities.
  • Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

now