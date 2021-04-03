COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, April 3

The town of Stratford is hosting a drive-thru Easter Bunny event from 10-noon at Cotton Park, 57 Bunbury Rd. Treat bags are available for kids 10 and under.

The Dundee Arms Inn is going through a transformation, its Griffon Dining Room and Hearth and Cricket Pub shutting down as the long-standing Charlottetown institution becomes a bed and breakfast.

Easter celebrations on P.E.I. will be limited by the pandemic, but church leaders say it will be a step up from 2020 when they were mostly cancelled altogether.

Minor hockey players on P.E.I. might just be the only ones in Canada lacing up their skates for provincials and playoffs this season.

The province says testing sites and clinics will be operating on reduced hours over the Easter weekend.

Prince Edward Island has now recorded 160 cases of COVID-19 since its first case in March 2020. The latest case, announced Thursday, is a person under 19 who was a close contact of a previous case and has been isolating since learning that.

When the bubble reopens there will be more staff to deal with traffic at the checkpoint on the P.E.I. side of Confederation Bridge, but no checkpoint on the New Brunswick side. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Builders and suppliers in P.E.I.'s construction industry are working with some alternative materials as costs and availability continue to be a concern in the busy sector.

It looks like 2021 will be another difficult year for anyone looking for a new bicycle, as more people spend time outside during the pandemic.

The Island has had 160 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are 13 active cases on the Island.

Throughout the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported nine new cases on Friday for a total of 31 active cases in the province.

New Brunswick also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 147 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new travel-related case on Thursday and has four active cases.

Also in the news

Organizers of Rock the Boat Music Festival are confident they can work with COVID-19 rules to hold the event this summer.

With in-person fundraising made difficult by pandemic restrictions, fire companies on P.E.I. have moved online.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has been named Summerside's 'good neighbour' of the year for her handling of the pandemic.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 65.

People 60-69 with certain specific serious underlying health conditions, and their primary caregivers.

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

