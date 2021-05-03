COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 3

P,E.I. reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, a person in their 20s who travelled within Atlantic Canada.

As the second summer of the COVID-19 pandemic approaches on P.E.I. with an uncertain tourist season ahead, one Island company is making it possible for would-be Japanese tourists to come for a visit — virtually.

Many members of the Island LGBTQ community took part in a COVID-friendly fashion show Saturday in Summerside to highlight the importance of safe spaces.

A new report suggests P.E.I. should collaborate with other islands around the world to reconsider how its tourism industry works in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. has 13 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 182 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia announced 133 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday for a total of 822 active cases.

New Brunswick reported six new cases, and there are 137 active cases. The province also reported its 37th death.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed seven new cases and 11 others on a ship in Conception Bay. There are 51 active cases in the province.

Also in the news

For the first time in two years, Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers will be opening its doors to customers in North Rustico next month.

Island tourism officials say it's too early to say what the end result will be, but so far unique visitors to the Tourism P.E.I. website from Newfoundland and Labrador are up compared to 2019.

Northumberland Ferries will resume service Monday, but it will carry only large commercial trucks between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia because the Atlantic bubble has not reopened, and the number of runs will be limited.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 40.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

