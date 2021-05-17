COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 17

A CBC survey has found support for mandatory vaccinations for school staff among educators.

Some Islanders have been booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments through a bot on Twitter, but few seem to know who is behind the mysterious service.

P.E.I. reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a close contact of a previous case connected to a Charlottetown daycare.

The province announced it would be extending border restrictions for another two weeks on seasonal residents, family connections and for some moving to P.E.I.

An Island woman who was recently escorted out of a store by police is asking Islanders to be more understanding of people like her who can't wear masks.

P.E.I. has 10 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 191 positive cases in total over the past 14 months, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region:

Nova Scotia reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. There are 92 people in hospital with the virus, including 21 in intensive care. The province has 1,531 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed nine new cases for a total of 85 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases. The province has 116 active cases.

Also in the news

Charlottetown restaurants have started gearing up for patio season and many see patios as a solution to their COVID-19 problems.

P.E.I. continued to be a leader among the provinces in population growth during the pandemic, but not at the pace it was previously.

P.E.I. is easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said Premier Dennis King.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 16.

Islanders over 40 can book an appointment for a Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

