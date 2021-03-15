COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, March 15

Seafood plant workers have been put near the top of the list for vaccines on P.E.I., and that should reduce worries during this spring's lobster fishery.

P.E.I. libraries are offering virtual programming to keep children busy during March break this week.

Last week it was one year since the pandemic was declared. Islanders shared their pictures of pre-pandemic life, and talked about how their priorities have changed over the last 12 months.

The province lifted circuit-breaker measures Saturday morning, a couple of days earlier than expected.

Any Islander 75 or older can now book a COVID vaccine either through the toll free number or online. Health PEI officials said the booking has been going more quickly than anticipated so they're ahead of schedule.

People aged 18-29 who work in food service could make appointments to be vaccinated at participating Island pharmacies beginning this past Thursday. Some pharmacies have now started giving the vaccine.

Hockey P.E.I. says an early end to the province's circuit-breaker restrictions means provincial championships can go ahead, and also that teams may schedule exhibition games. Hockey P.E.I. also announced playoffs will be held for several Island hockey leagues in the coming weeks.

P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. No new cases were announced on P.E.I. over the weekend. There are 16 active cases.

No new cases were announced in Newfoundland over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia reported one new case and five new cases were reported in New Brunswick.

Also in the news

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton presented the provincial operating budget, covering a year that could see a gradual economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines are administered to Islanders and would-be visitors alike.

Prince Edward Island's full-time employment was down 1,100 jobs compared to January, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. Part-time employment on the Island was up by more than 500 jobs.

Holland College says students will be back on campuses across P.E.I. full time this fall.

The Easter Beef show is on after it was cancelled last year.

Summerside residents will pay more for utilities in the proposed budget, as the city tries to deal with reduced revenues during the pandemic.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.