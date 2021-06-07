COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 7

The first step in Prince Edward Island's reopening plan began Sunday, including allowing larger private gatherings.

Some Islanders are feeling anxiety about society reopening again this summer, and P.E.I. psychologist Dr. Jackie Roche says that's normal.

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. since Thursday, when the Chief Public Health Office reported two new cases of COVID-19.

P.E.I farming and fishing industry groups are pushing back on a report issued this week that raised concerns about the treatment of temporary foreign workers on the Island, specifically looking at whether they've been protected from COVID-19 in their living and working conditions.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's government is still enjoying a high level of popularity, suggests a poll by Narrative Research, and the high satisfaction level likely has to do with the government's handling of the pandemic, says the company's CEO.

There have been 204 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.



Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday for a total of 204 active cases.



Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and the number of active cases is now 68.



New Brunswick had three new cases Sunday, and 133 active cases.

P.E.I. Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling says Island vaccine rates are on target, with 60 per cent of its targeted population 12 and over having received at least one dose.

The P.E.I. government has the right to ask for proof of vaccination at the border, says the provincial privacy commissioner.

P.E.I.'s tourism minister says he's confident the Island will have a successful tourism season despite reopening its borders to Canadian travellers later than New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.



Some businesses are warning the tourism season on P.E.I. could be worse than 2020's, and they are urging Ottawa not to decrease wage subsidies.

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

