COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 21

People hoping to log on to the P.E.I. government website to apply for a P.E.I. Pass had to wait on Monday morning, but the work is now complete.

The provincial government said the online application form was getting updated and was temporarily unavailable until 8 a.m.

The P.E.I. Pass allows people from Atlantic Canada to travel to the Island without self-isolating, provided they meet certain conditions. Demand for the pass has been high.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are now 83 active cases in the province, the lowest number in nearly two months.

New Brunswick reported two new cases with 56 active.

On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases. It has 22 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.