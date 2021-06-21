COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 21
Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3
People hoping to log on to the P.E.I. government website to apply for a P.E.I. Pass had to wait on Monday morning, but the work is now complete.
The provincial government said the online application form was getting updated and was temporarily unavailable until 8 a.m.
The P.E.I. Pass allows people from Atlantic Canada to travel to the Island without self-isolating, provided they meet certain conditions. Demand for the pass has been high.
There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are now 83 active cases in the province, the lowest number in nearly two months.
- New Brunswick reported two new cases with 56 active.
- On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases. It has 22 active cases.
Also in the news
- A Mi'kmaw woman from Summerside, P.E.I., has written a poem about residential schools.
- Retailers are hoping people don't rush to shop off-Island when the borders reopens.
- A group of about 15 RCMP officers, firefighters and paramedics gathered in Stratford, P.E.I., on Sunday to pay tribute to RCMP Const. Shelby Patton.
- There is a giraffe missing from a home in Summerside, P.E.I.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.