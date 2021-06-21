Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 21

People hoping to log on to the P.E.I. government website to apply for a P.E.I. Pass had to wait Monday morning, but the work is done now.

Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3

The P.E.I. Pass website was temporarily unavailable Monday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The provincial government said the online application form was getting updated and was temporarily unavailable until 8 a.m.

The P.E.I. Pass allows people from Atlantic Canada to travel to the Island without self-isolating, provided they meet certain conditions. Demand for the pass has been high.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

  • Nova Scotia  reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are now 83 active cases in the province, the lowest number in nearly two months.
  • New Brunswick reported two new cases with 56 active. 
  • On Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases. It has 22 active cases.

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

