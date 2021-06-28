Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 28

P.E.I. opens to Atlantic Canadian travellers and two are charged for bypassing the Confederation Bridge checkpoint.

The gardens at Fanningbank have reopened to the public

Vehicles line up for COVID-19 at Confederation Bridge on arrival to P.E.I. Sunday. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Travellers from all of the Atlantic provinces can now enter P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, as long as they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and receive a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Two people were charged Saturday for failing to stop at the COVID-19 checkpoint in Borden-Carleton.

The Downtown Farmers' Market opened Sunday for its 12th year in Charlottetown. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. AT on Queen Street. New summer markets have also opened in Point Prim and Winsloe.

P.E.I.'s Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry is pleased that the gardens at the Fanningbank estate in Charlottetown will once again be open to the public to tour, starting Monday.  

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

