COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 14

A Dartmouth woman is disappointed her Charlottetown mother was refused a compassionate grounds exception for travel to help her following the birth of her first child.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is scheduled to return with regular pandemic briefing Tuesday. There was no briefing last week following a move to biweekly sessions.

New Brunswick still hasn't quite hit the 75 per cent vaccination target needed to move to the first phase of reopening in the province, which includes letting residents of P.E.I. into the province without the need to self-isolate.

As of Sunday morning, 74.6 per cent of the eligible New Brunswick population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Island residents would still need to self-isolate when returning to P.E.I. The Island is not planning to reopen to the other Atlantic provinces until June 27.

The P.E.I. government announced Friday the Island will receive an additional 29,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine before the end of June. That could mean pandemic restrictions loosening earlier than planned, the premier and Dr. Heather Morrison say.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and four are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are 140 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases and has 97 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and six recoveries, dropping its active case total to 35.

Also in the news

The Upper Room Hospitality Ministry in Charlottetown has taken over a new space to enable it to help more people at once, given pandemic restrictions.

Just as the 9/11 attacks did 20 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic will transform the way people travel internationally — with hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending planned for modernizing border security and updating public health measures at airports.

Tourism operators are expressing concerns that P.E.I. is opening to tourists more slowly than the rest of the region. Premier Dennis King is worried about the province's ability to handle an outbreak.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

