COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 5

P.E.I. has set up extensive facilities to test people for COVID-19 as they enter the province, but not everyone is getting tested.

The province now has more active businesses than it did before the pandemic started, but the number of jobs has not caught up yet.

Islanders shared what it was like to reunite with friends and family as interprovincial borders open up.

Old Home Week will return this year, but it will spread out in venues around the province.

With a better tourism summer expected, there will be a full complement of lifeguards at provincial parks again this year.

P.E.I. currently has one active case of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 206.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported three new cases on Sunday. The province has 53 known active cases.

reported three new cases on Sunday. The province has 53 known active cases. New Brunswick has one new case, and has 21 active cases.

has one new case, and has 21 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported its latest new case on Friday, with four cases active.

Also in the news

Immigrants are facing particular barriers as they try to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, say Maritime groups supporting newcomers.

A New Brunswick man who allegedly bypassed screeners while driving onto the Island last weekend and then refused to give police his name has been escorted back to the Confederation Bridge after spending three days in jail.

Dr. Heather Morrison is one of three Islanders to be named to the Order of Prince Edward Island for the job she has done fighting COVID-19 in the past 16 months.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

