COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 5
Old Home Week returns, but not all in one place
P.E.I. has set up extensive facilities to test people for COVID-19 as they enter the province, but not everyone is getting tested.
The province now has more active businesses than it did before the pandemic started, but the number of jobs has not caught up yet.
Islanders shared what it was like to reunite with friends and family as interprovincial borders open up.
Old Home Week will return this year, but it will spread out in venues around the province.
With a better tourism summer expected, there will be a full complement of lifeguards at provincial parks again this year.
P.E.I. currently has one active case of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 206.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported three new cases on Sunday. The province has 53 known active cases.
- New Brunswick has one new case, and has 21 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported its latest new case on Friday, with four cases active.
Also in the news
- Immigrants are facing particular barriers as they try to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, say Maritime groups supporting newcomers.
- A New Brunswick man who allegedly bypassed screeners while driving onto the Island last weekend and then refused to give police his name has been escorted back to the Confederation Bridge after spending three days in jail.
- Dr. Heather Morrison is one of three Islanders to be named to the Order of Prince Edward Island for the job she has done fighting COVID-19 in the past 16 months.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.