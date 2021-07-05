Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 5

Not everyone is being tested on arrival at the P.E.I. border, and the provincial economy hits a post-pandemic milestone.

Old Home Week returns, but not all in one place

During busy times at Confederation Bridge, some travellers are being allowed to pass through without being tested. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

P.E.I. has set up extensive facilities to test people for COVID-19 as they enter the province, but not everyone is getting tested.

The province now has more active businesses than it did before the pandemic started, but the number of jobs has not caught up yet.

Islanders shared what it was like to reunite with friends and family as interprovincial borders open up.

Old Home Week will return this year, but it will spread out in venues around the province.

With a better tourism summer expected, there will be a full complement of lifeguards at provincial parks again this year.

P.E.I. currently has one active case of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 206.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

