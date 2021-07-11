COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, July 12

P.E.I. restaurants are experimenting with how to respond to the dropping of mandatory mask rules.

Premier Dennis King announced at a briefing Friday the wearing of masks indoors is no longer mandatory, but it is still strongly recommended for those not fully vaccinated. At the same briefing, King said residents of Atlantic Canada with a PEI Pass will no longer be tested at the border.

Islanders reacted with elation and apprehension to the mask announcement.

An Islander now working with a pandemic research team at Oxford University says P.E.I.'s decision to prioritize young front-line workers for vaccination was "quite a smart move."

It's never easy for P.E.I. restaurants to find enough cooks, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.

Access to walk-in clinics in the province became more difficult when the pandemic started, and it is still a challenge.

P.E.I. has one active case of COVID-19 as of Friday, and has seen a total of 208.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported four new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and has 36 active cases.

reported no new cases over the weekend, and has 16 active. New Brunswick has had no new cases in almost a week, and the number of active cases is six.

