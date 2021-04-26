COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, April 26

Prince Edward Island imposed new travel restrictions late Friday because of rising COVID-19 case numbers in the Atlantic region.

People travelling within the Atlantic region on a same-day exemption from having to isolate for 14 days are the most affected.

With the pandemic taken into consideration, Maclean's has named Charlottetown as one of the top places to live in Canada.

Pregnant people on P.E.I. are now eligible to book vaccine appointments.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only major junior league in the country still trying to complete its season. The Charlottetown Islanders play in that league.

The stress of the pandemic may be complicating matters for some couples, but experts say there are ways to have productive conversations.

P.E.I. reported no new cases of COVID-19 on the weekend. There are 11 active cases and 175 cases since the pandemic began 13 months ago.There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region over the weekend:

Nova Scotia reported 63 new cases Sunday, which is a single-day record for the province. There are 263 active cases as Halifax and surrounding area battle an outbreak.

reported 63 new cases Sunday, which is a single-day record for the province. There are 263 active cases as Halifax and surrounding area battle an outbreak. New Brunswick reported four new cases on Sunday. There are 130 active cases, including three cases in intensive care.

reported four new cases on Sunday. There are 130 active cases, including three cases in intensive care. Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed two new cases Sunday and has 25 active cases.

Also in the news

The province announced it would slightly extend hours at its Borden-Carleton COVID-19 testing site, after some P.E.I. truckers complained about lack of access to testing, saying clinic hours do not recognize the reality of the hours they are working.

P.E.I. is less than a week away from the start of another lobster season during the COVID-19 pandemic, and feeling much more comfortable about facing the challenges.

The Health Minister confirmed that two doctors chose to leave the Prince County Hospital — which already has staffing shortages — in the same week.

Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson is defending the job his department is doing at deciding who does — and does not — get to travel to P.E.I.

After a "wonderful turnout" administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine last week, pharmacists on P.E.I. are reporting a significant drop in appointments.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 50.

People aged 40 to 49, with birthdays in the months of January to March.

Islanders over 16 with underlying medical conditions, and all eligible members of their household.

Pregnant Islanders.

Front-line workers over 16 who interact with the public and cannot work virtually.

People providing health-care services to the public — including optometrists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists — and their support staff.

Health-care workers not on the front line needed to maintain health-care system capacity

Firefighters, police officers, power-line workers.

Residents and staff of long-term care homes.

Adults living in Indigenous communities.

Residents and staff of shared living facilities.

Truck drivers and other rotational workers.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.